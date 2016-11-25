BRIEF-Canada Post says Canada Post segment's loss before tax in Q3 of $60 mln

Nov 25 Canada Post Corp:

* Net financial impact of labour uncertainty is estimated at $100 million for Q3 in Canada Post segment

* Canada Post segment records $60 million loss before tax in third quarter

* Reports Canada Post segment's loss before tax in Q3 of $60-million compared to a loss before tax of $13 million

* Labour uncertainty in Q3 meant that volumes in parcels line of business declined for first time since Q1 of 2014

* Canada Post Group of companies reported a loss before tax of $25 million in Q3, compared to a profit before tax of $10 million

* Says in Q3, transaction mail volumes decreased by 120 million pieces or 13.8 per cent