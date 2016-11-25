BRIEF-Canada Post says Canada Post segment's loss before tax in Q3 of $60 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 25 Canada Post Corp:
* Net financial impact of labour uncertainty is estimated at $100 million for Q3 in Canada Post segment
* Canada Post segment records $60 million loss before tax in third quarter
* Reports Canada Post segment's loss before tax in Q3 of $60-million compared to a loss before tax of $13 million
* Labour uncertainty in Q3 meant that volumes in parcels line of business declined for first time since Q1 of 2014
* Canada Post Group of companies reported a loss before tax of $25 million in Q3, compared to a profit before tax of $10 million
* Says in Q3, transaction mail volumes decreased by 120 million pieces or 13.8 per cent
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.