2016年 11月 29日

BRIEF-Windstream says lenders to provide up to $600 mln principal amount of incremental term loans-SEC filing

Nov 28 Windstream Holdings Inc :

* Windstream -Lenders to provide up to $600 million principal amount of incremental term loans under unit's existing senior secured credit facilities

* Windstream Holdings Inc- Incremental loans are expected to be issued at a price of 99.0% of principal amount of loan -SEC filing

* Windstream Holdings Inc- Of total $600 million principal amount, $150 million of incremental loans are expected to be funded in early december

* Windstream Holdings-Proceeds expected to pay down amounts outstanding under revolving line of credit under unit's existing credit facilities

* Windstream Holdings Inc- Proceeds of loans also to pay fees and expenses related to merger with Earthlink Holdings Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

