BRIEF-Windstream says lenders to provide up to $600 mln principal amount of incremental term loans-SEC filing

Nov 28 Windstream Holdings Inc :
* Windstream -Lenders to provide up to $600 million
principal amount of incremental term loans under unit's existing
senior secured credit facilities
* Windstream Holdings Inc- Incremental loans are expected to
be issued at a price of 99.0% of principal amount of loan -SEC
filing
* Windstream Holdings Inc- Of total $600 million principal
amount, $150 million of incremental loans are expected to be
funded in early december
* Windstream Holdings-Proceeds expected to pay down amounts
outstanding under revolving line of credit under unit's existing
credit facilities
* Windstream Holdings Inc- Proceeds of loans also to pay
fees and expenses related to merger with Earthlink Holdings Corp
