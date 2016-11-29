版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 19:32 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia posts Q4 earnings per share C$1.57

Nov 29 Bank Of Nova Scotia :

* Scotiabank reports fourth quarter and 2016 results

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share of $1.58

* Q4 earnings per share C$1.57

* Q4 earnings per share view c$1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ROE of 14.7 pct, compared to 14.2 pct

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $550 million, down $1 million

* Q4 total revenue $6,751 million versus $6,125 million last year

* Qtrly net interest income $3,653 million versus $3,371 million

* Basel III all-in common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio as at October 31, 2016 was 11.0 pct

* Q4 revenue view C$6.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐