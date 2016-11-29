Italian bond yields fall, shares rise on report of ECB help post referendum

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 29 Italian bond yields fell to a one-week low and shares extended their gains on Tuesday after a Reuters report that the European Central Bank stands ready to buy more Italian bonds if a referendum this weekend rocks markets.
The ECB is ready temporarily to step up purchases of Italian government bonds if the result of Sunday's referendum sharply drives up borrowing costs for the euro zone's largest debtor, central bank sources told Reuters.
Italy's 10-year bond yield was down 8 basis points at 1.98 percent, having touched a fresh one-week low of 1.97 percent after the report.
Italian shares extended gains. The FTSE MIB hit its highest level for the day. The index was last up 1.6 percent, with Italian banks up 3.1 percent. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose >, and was up 0.2 percent, having been flat beforehand.
The euro hit the day's low against sterling of 84.80 pence after the report was published. (Reporting by London markets team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.