版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 29日 星期二 22:56 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Apparel posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.29

Nov 29 Delta Apparel Inc :

* Delta Apparel reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 earnings per share $0.40 excluding items

* Q4 sales $114.4 million versus $120.2 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐