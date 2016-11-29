BRIEF-Guidewire software posts Q1 gaap loss per share $0.11

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Guidewire Software Inc
* Guidewire Software announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Guidewire Software Inc sees FY 2017 revenue $473 million - $483 million
* Guidewire Software Inc sees FY 2017 non-GAAP net income per share $0.70 - $0.79
* Guidewire Software - Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Guidewire Software -Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Guidewire Software -Q1 revenue $94.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $87.2 million
* Guidewire Software -Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Guidewire Software -Sees Q2 revenue $106.0 million to $110.0 million
* Guidewire software inc sees Q2 non-gaap net income per share $0.12 - $0.15
* Guidewire software inc sees Q2 gaap net loss per share $0.04 - $0.02
* Guidewire software inc sees FY 2017 gaap net income per share $0.01 - $0.07
* Guidewire Software -Sees fy 2017 revenue $473.0 million to $483.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.