BRIEF-Guidewire software posts Q1 gaap loss per share $0.11

Nov 29 Guidewire Software Inc

* Guidewire Software announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Guidewire Software Inc sees FY 2017 revenue $473 million - $483 million

* Guidewire Software Inc sees FY 2017 non-GAAP net income per share $0.70 - $0.79

* Guidewire Software - Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Guidewire Software -Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Guidewire Software -Q1 revenue $94.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $87.2 million

* Guidewire Software -Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guidewire Software -Sees Q2 revenue $106.0 million to $110.0 million

* Guidewire software inc sees Q2 non-gaap net income per share $0.12 - $0.15

* Guidewire software inc sees Q2 gaap net loss per share $0.04 - $0.02

* Guidewire software inc sees FY 2017 gaap net income per share $0.01 - $0.07

* Guidewire Software -Sees fy 2017 revenue $473.0 million to $483.0 million

