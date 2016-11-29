版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日

BRIEF-Lakeview Hotel Investment qtrly adjusted FFO loss per share $0.026

Nov 29 Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp :

* Qtrly basic and diluted FFO loss per share $0.02

* Lakeview hotel investment corp announces third quarter results

* Qtrly adjusted FFO loss per share $0.026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

