BRIEF-Galapagos increases share capital through warrant exercises

Nov. 30 Galapagos NV :

* Announced on Tuesday an increase of share capital through warrant exercises

* Issued 86,250 new ordinary shares on Nov. 28, 2016 for a total capital increase (including issuance premium) of 771,337.50 euros ($819,854.63)

* In accordance with the rules of this program, CEO Onno van de Stolpe exercised 15,000 warrants.

* Two other Executive Committee members exercised an aggregate number of 65,000 warrants

* In accordance with Belgian transparency legislation, Galapagos notes that its total share capital currently amounts to 250,187,166.48 euros, the total number of securities conferring voting rights is 46,256,078

