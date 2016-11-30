BRIEF-Sanjeev Kumar acquires ordinary shares and warrants of Tethys Petroleum

Nov 30 Sanjeev Kumar:
* Sanjeev kumar acquires ordinary shares and warrants of
tethys petroleum
* Sanjeev Kumar bought beneficial ownership, control of 44
million ordinary shares in capital of company and 96.2 million
ordinary earnings per share purchase warrants
* Acquired shares and warrants of Tethys Petroleum for an
aggregate purchase price of US$700,001.11
* Ordinary shares acquired by kumar represent approximately
9.0% of Tethy's Petroleum's current issued and outstanding
ordinary shares
* Tethys Petroleum ordinary shares & warrants acquired
represent 50% of issued & outstanding warrants of this
particular class of warrants
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: