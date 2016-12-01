AstraZeneca in broad drug deal with Bicycle worth up to $1 bln

LONDON Dec 1 AstraZeneca has signed a
wide-ranging deal with private biotech firm Bicycle Therapeutics
to develop a novel class of small molecule medicines for
treating respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.
The companies said on Thursday the alliance could
potentially be worth more than $1 billion to Bicycle, if all
planned programmes reach the market. This includes an
undisclosed upfront payment.
The early-stage research is focused on using Bicycle's
so-called bicyclic peptide products, which have some of the
characteristics of injectable antibody drugs but are small
molecules that could be given as pills.
For AstraZeneca, the deal expands its drug discovery
capacity in core therapeutic areas outside oncology. Currently,
most investors in the company are focused on its pipeline of
experimental cancer treatments.
Bicycle, which raised $32 million from investors in an
initial funding round in 2014, was set up to capitalise on
research initiated at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in
Cambridge, England.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Keith Weir)