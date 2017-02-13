BRIEF-Restaurant Brands reports Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.44

Feb 13 Restaurant Brands International Inc
* Q4 Tim Hortons same store sales rose 0.2 percent in
constant currency
* Restaurant Brands International inc. Reports full year and
fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 RBI total revenues of $1,111.4 million versus $1,057.0
million in prior year period
* Q4 Tim Hortons comparable sales increased 0.2% and Burger
King comparable sales increased 2.8% in constant currency
* Q4 EPS of $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $1.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.44
