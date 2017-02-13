版本:
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands reports Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.44

Feb 13 Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Q4 Tim Hortons same store sales rose 0.2 percent in constant currency

* Restaurant Brands International inc. Reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 RBI total revenues of $1,111.4 million versus $1,057.0 million in prior year period

* Q4 Tim Hortons comparable sales increased 0.2% and Burger King comparable sales increased 2.8% in constant currency

* Q4 EPS of $0.50

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
