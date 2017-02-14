BRIEF-S&P Dow Jones Indices announces changes to S&P/TSX Canadian indices

BRIEF-Inovio's HIV vaccine produces nearly 100 pct immune response rates in clinical study
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
Feb 14 S&P Dow Jones Indices:
* New York Stock Exchange announced ADR's of Yanzhou Coal Mining will be delisted from exchange after close of trading on feb 16
* S&P Dow Jones Indices announces changes to the s&p/tsx canadian indices Further company coverage:
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services