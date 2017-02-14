版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-S&P Dow Jones Indices announces changes to S&P/TSX Canadian indices

Feb 14 S&P Dow Jones Indices:

* New York Stock Exchange announced ADR's of Yanzhou Coal Mining will be delisted from exchange after close of trading on feb 16

* S&P Dow Jones Indices announces changes to the s&p/tsx canadian indices Further company coverage:
