BRIEF-Teck Resources reports Q4 pofit attributable to shareholders of $1.21/share

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares
Feb 15 Teck Resources Ltd
* Teck reports unaudited fourth quarter results for 2016
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share
* Profit attributable to shareholders was $697 million, or $1.21 per share, in q4
* Qtrly revenues C$3.56 billion versus C$2.14 billion year ago
* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.56, revenue view C$3.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expecting steelmaking coal business unit sales volumes in q1 of 2017 to be approximately 6.0 million tonnes
* Teck resources-expects coal sales volumes to increase in latter half of quarter, but not sufficiently to result in more than about 6 million tonnes of sales in quarter
* Says steelmaking coal production in 2017 is expected to be between 27 and 28 million tonnes
* Says "we intend to maintain total production at this level by increasing production at our other elk valley mines"
* Says expects an increase in capitalized stripping from $277 million in 2016 to $430 million in 2017
* Teck resources -expect 2017 copper production to be in range of 275,000 to 290,000 tonnes, a decline of approximately 13% from 2016 production levels
* Says expects copper production to be in range of 280,000 to 300,000 tonnes from 2018 to 2020
* Teck -sees zinc in concentrate production in 2017, including co-product zinc production from copper business unit, to be in range of 660,000-680,000 tonnes
* Teck - for 2018 to 2020 period, expects total zinc in concentrate production to be in range of 580,000 to 605,000 tonnes excluding pend oreille Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Northern Trust Corp said on Wednesday it appointed Wim van Ooijen to lead its business activities in Switzerland, effective immediately.
* Algoma Central Corp - net proceeds from sale were $7.5 million