BRIEF-Israel Chemicals Q4 profit, revenue beat expectations

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares
Feb 15 Israel Chemicals Ltd
* Israel Chemicals Q4 sales $1.34 billion versus $1.43 billion
* Q4 adjusted net profit $114 million versus $180 million
* Was forecast to post Q4 profit of $73 million on revenue of $1.29 billion -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says will pay Q4 dividend of $57 million, or $0.044 per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
May 24 Northern Trust Corp said on Wednesday it appointed Wim van Ooijen to lead its business activities in Switzerland, effective immediately.
* Algoma Central Corp - net proceeds from sale were $7.5 million