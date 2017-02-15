BRIEF-Israel Chemicals Q4 profit, revenue beat expectations

Feb 15 Israel Chemicals Ltd

* Israel Chemicals Q4 sales $1.34 billion versus $1.43 billion

* Q4 adjusted net profit $114 million versus $180 million

* Was forecast to post Q4 profit of $73 million on revenue of $1.29 billion -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says will pay Q4 dividend of $57 million, or $0.044 per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)