BRIEF-Huntsman Corp Q4 income per share $0.53

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Huntsman Corp
* Huntsman says expects earnings in pigments and additives division to improve "meaningfully" in 2017 due largely to price increases in Tio2
* Huntsman announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; delivers a record $686 million of free cash flow
* Q4 revenue $2.395 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.25 billion
* Expect to spend approximately $400 million annually on capital expenditures in 2017
* Qtrly diluted income per share was $0.53
* Qtrly adjusted diluted income per share was $0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct