BRIEF-Entergy reports Q4 loss per share of $9.88

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Entergy Corp :
* Says Q4 loss per share was $9.88
* Says raised its dividend for the second consecutive year in 2016
* Says Q4 utility net revenue was $1.42 billion versus $1.18 billion last year
* Says Q4 earnings were 31 cents per share on an operational basis
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Entergy reports fourth quarter and full year financial results; initiates 2017 earnings guidance
* Says initiated its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says initiated its 2017 utility, parent & other adjusted eps guidance range of $4.25 to $4.55
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct