版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell Q4 loss per share $0.09

Feb 15 Cincinnati Bell Inc

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Cincinnati Bell reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $285 million versus I/B/E/S view $304.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.2 billion

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA $295 million

* FY2017 revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Identifying opportunities to further reduce costs associated with legacy copper network

* Quarter-end total internet subscribers now exceed 300,000, increasing 15,800 compared to a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐