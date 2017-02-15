BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell Q4 loss per share $0.09

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Cincinnati Bell Inc
* Q4 loss per share $0.09
* Cincinnati Bell reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $285 million versus I/B/E/S view $304.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.2 billion
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA $295 million
* FY2017 revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Identifying opportunities to further reduce costs associated with legacy copper network
* Quarter-end total internet subscribers now exceed 300,000, increasing 15,800 compared to a year ago
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct