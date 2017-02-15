BRIEF-PepsiCo CFO - 3 pct revenue guidance for 2017 reflects a cautious outlook

Feb 15 PepsiCo Inc
* PepsiCo Inc CEO- demonetization had a significant impact
on our India Q4 results, still has a lingering effect
* On conf call- expect 2017 advertising and marketing budegt
to be roughly the same as in 2016
* On conf call- 2016 advertising and marketing budegt up 40
basis points
* New recipes of Mirinda and 7up with 30% less sugar rolling
out in over 80 international markets.
* Naked Juice on its way to being our next $1 billion brand
* Plan to take Quaker Breakfast Flats to more than a dozen
countries over the next two years
* Expect to see high-single digit inflation in commodities
in 2017
* Expanding Sabra beyond hummus into a range of products
from guacamole and salsa to greek yogurt dips and spreads
* Pepsi-Cola trademarked products accounted for 12% of net
revenue in 2016
* CFO - expect q1 organic sales to decline at AMENA
division driven by increased levels of volatility throughout the
region and chinese new year timing
* CFO - "Our 3% revenue guidance reflects just a cautious
outlook ...a reflection of what is a more volatile world
relative to the volatility that we have seen in the past"
Further company coverage: