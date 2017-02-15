BRIEF-Chemours qtrly adjusted net income was $0.08 per share

Feb 15 Chemours Co :

* Chemours says quarterly adjusted net income of $15 million, or $0.08 per diluted share

* Chemours says quarterly net sales of $1.3 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly sales decline driven by lower seasonal volumes in titanium technologies, a decline in base refrigerant volumes, and effects of divestitures

* Expects to generate greater than $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2017

* Completed strategic review of Chemical Solutions portfolio, delivered $200 million in cost savings this year, sees additional $150 million in cost savings