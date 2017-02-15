BRIEF-Chemours qtrly adjusted net income was $0.08 per share

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Chemours Co :
* Chemours says quarterly adjusted net income of $15 million, or $0.08 per diluted share
* Chemours says quarterly net sales of $1.3 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly sales decline driven by lower seasonal volumes in titanium technologies, a decline in base refrigerant volumes, and effects of divestitures
* Expects to generate greater than $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2017
* Completed strategic review of Chemical Solutions portfolio, delivered $200 million in cost savings this year, sees additional $150 million in cost savings Source text: bit.ly/2lRQZZc Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017