BRIEF-Marathon Oil reports Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.10

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Marathon Oil Corp
* Q4 total company production averaged 396,000 net boed, including Libya
* Marathon oil reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.10
* Q4 loss per share $1.62
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total company production averaged 396,000 net boed, including Libya
* Qtrly E&P production averaged 341,000 net boed, excluding libya, in line with q3 when adjusted for divestitures
* Qtrly Oklahoma Resource basins' production up 10% sequentially and more than 60% over year-ago quarter
* Qtrly North America E&P production costs reduced 2% sequentially and down more than 30% from year-ago quarter
* Q4 2016 results included $1.3 billion non-cash valuation allowance against U.S. Net deferred tax assets as of dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring