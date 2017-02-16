BRIEF-Gear Energy Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.07

Feb 15 Gear Energy Ltd

* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results

* Gear Energy - in q4, an average 647,000 gear energy common shares traded each day compared to 157,000 common shares in q4 2015

* Gear energy ltd - qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Gear energy ltd - approximately nine more wells are planned to be drilled in q1

* Gear energy ltd - total of 37 net wells are planned for full year 2017

* Gear energy-full $45 million development capital program is forecast to be funded solely through generated cash flow from operations for 2017

* Gear energy ltd qtrly operating production total 6,203 boe/d versus 5,015 boe/d

