BRIEF-Gear Energy Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.07

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share
Feb 15 Gear Energy Ltd
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
* Gear Energy - in q4, an average 647,000 gear energy common shares traded each day compared to 157,000 common shares in q4 2015
* Gear energy ltd - qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Gear energy ltd - approximately nine more wells are planned to be drilled in q1
* Gear energy ltd - total of 37 net wells are planned for full year 2017
* Gear energy-full $45 million development capital program is forecast to be funded solely through generated cash flow from operations for 2017
* Gear energy ltd qtrly operating production total 6,203 boe/d versus 5,015 boe/d
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Q1 revenue c$12.7 million