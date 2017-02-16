BRIEF-Cenovus Energy Inc reports qtrly earnings per share $0.11

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Cenovus Energy Inc :
* Cenovus delivers strong operational performance in 2016
* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.39
* Qtrly total oil production 219,551 bbls/d versus 199,556 bbls/d
* Qtrly natural gas production 379 mmcf/d versus 424 mmcf/d
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11
* Company plans to resume investment in its phase G expansion at Christina Lake in 2017
* First oil from phase G at Christina Lake is expected in second half of 2019
* Michael A. Grandin is retiring as chair of Cenovus's board
* Patrick D. Daniel will succeed Grandin as chair of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results