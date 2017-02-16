版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-Infineon says sees limited effect of Brexit on business

Feb 16 Infineon

* Ceo says sees extreme low probability that wolfpseed deal will succeed

* C ceo says in talks with cfius about wolfspeed deal, can not give further details

* Ceo says does not see immediate effect of tax plans of trump administration

* Cfo says will appeal eu cartel decision at european court

* Board member says it is not likely it can save wolfspeed deal with remedies

* Management board member says will continue to participate in chip sector consolidation

* Management board member says sees limited effect of brexit Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐