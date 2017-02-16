BRIEF-Ferrari to launch "extreme performance" model at Geneva car show

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari says:
* will present the Ferrari 812 Superfast model at the Geneva auto show in March
* the 12-cylinder "berlinetta" is the fastest and most powerful sportscar in the brand's 70-year history
* the new model is powered by a new 6.5-litre V12 engine, with maximum power output of 800 CV
* it's the first Ferrari to use electric power steering
* car is being launched in a special new colour, Rosso Settanta, which marks Ferrari's 70th anniversary (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results