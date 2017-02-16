BRIEF-Ferrari to launch "extreme performance" model at Geneva car show

Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari says:

* will present the Ferrari 812 Superfast model at the Geneva auto show in March

* the 12-cylinder "berlinetta" is the fastest and most powerful sportscar in the brand's 70-year history

* the new model is powered by a new 6.5-litre V12 engine, with maximum power output of 800 CV

* it's the first Ferrari to use electric power steering

* car is being launched in a special new colour, Rosso Settanta, which marks Ferrari's 70th anniversary (Reporting by Milan newsroom)