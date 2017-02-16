版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Pfizer announces top-line results from oral strategy trial of Xeljanz compared to Humira

Feb 16 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer announces top-line results from the oral strategy trial of xeljanz (tofacitinib citrate) compared to humira(adalimumab)

* Pfizer Inc says xeljanz 5mg plus mtx met its primary endpoint in demonstrating non-inferiority versus humira plus mtx

* Pfizer Inc says xeljanz 5mg monotherapy did not meet its primary endpoint of non-inferiority versus humira plus mtx or versus xeljanz plus mtx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
