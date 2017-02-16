版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-PG&E Corp reports Qtrly GAAP net income of $1.36 per share

Feb 16 Pg&E Corp

* PG&E Corp reports q4 operating earnings per share $1.33

* PG&E Corp reaffirms FY 2017 NON-GAAP earnings per share view $3.55 to $3.75

* PG&E Corp says qtrly GAAP net income $1.36 per share

* PG&E Corp says adjusting 2017 guidance for projected GAAP earnings to the range of $3.48 to $3.77 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2ktvIc4 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐