BRIEF-PG&E Corp reports Qtrly GAAP net income of $1.36 per share

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Pg&E Corp
* PG&E Corp reports q4 operating earnings per share $1.33
* PG&E Corp reaffirms FY 2017 NON-GAAP earnings per share view $3.55 to $3.75
* PG&E Corp says qtrly GAAP net income $1.36 per share
* PG&E Corp says adjusting 2017 guidance for projected GAAP earnings to the range of $3.48 to $3.77 per share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2ktvIc4 Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results