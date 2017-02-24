BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln

BRIEF-Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care SOFIA Influenza A+B Assay
* Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care Sofia Influenza A+B Assay
Feb 24Galapagos NV:
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
* 2016 operating loss reduced by 77.9 million euros to 11.5 euros million
* 2016 net profit of 54.0 million euros, compared to a net loss of 118.4 million euros in 2015
* 2016 cash balance increased by 632.7 million euros to 980.9 million euros at year-end
* Starts three Phase 3 studies with Filgotinib
* Expects an operational use of cash of 135-155 million euros during 2017
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces pricing of $300 million of 7.15 pct preferred stock offering
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Treasury is reviewing licenses for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran, department head Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, telling lawmakers he would increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea.