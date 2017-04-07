版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 12:37 BJT

BRIEF-EMS Chemie 3-mth net sales up 5.8 pct to reach CHF 533 mln

April 7 EMS Chemie Holding AG:

* In the first three months of 2017, net sales increased by 5.8 percent compared to previous year to reach 533 million Swiss francs ($530.72 million) (503 million francs)

* For 2017, EMS continues to expect net sales and net operating income (EBIT) slightly above the previous year

Source text - bit.ly/2o8QGNx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0043 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
