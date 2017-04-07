BRIEF-Bell takes over production plants of the Spanish Nobleza Ibérica

Big oil, banks gives Europe stability, autos driven lower by Fiat
April 7 Bell AG:
* Is taking over the production plants of the Spanish ham and charcuterie specialist Nobleza Ibérica
* Company has an annual production capacity of some 150,000 hams and 1,000 tonnes of charcuterie
* Takeover was executed on April 6, 2017
* Work on the new Serrano ham production plant in Fuensalida close to Madrid has progressed further
* Bell is investing around EUR 40 million in this new build project, which will offer 100 additional jobs upon completion
* The new production facility is scheduled to begin operations in the second quarter of 2018
