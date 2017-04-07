BRIEF-Bell takes over production plants of the Spanish Nobleza Ibérica

April 7 Bell AG:

* Is taking over the production plants of the Spanish ham and charcuterie specialist Nobleza Ibérica

* Company has an annual production capacity of some 150,000 hams and 1,000 tonnes of charcuterie

* Takeover was executed on April 6, 2017

* Work on the new Serrano ham production plant in Fuensalida close to Madrid has progressed further

* Bell is investing around EUR 40 million in this new build project, which will offer 100 additional jobs upon completion

* The new production facility is scheduled to begin operations in the second quarter of 2018

