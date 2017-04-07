版本:
BRIEF-Eimskip buyS 51% stake in Boston-based CSI Group LLC

April 7EIMSKIPAFELAG ISLANDS HF:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS

* THE INVESTMENT IS AROUND EUR 1.0 MILLION

