BRIEF-SSH Communications Security: patent US 8544079 found invalid by USPTO

April 21SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ:

* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID

