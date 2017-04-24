BRIEF-Galapagos announces closing of public offering of American Depositary Shares for gross proceeds of 363.9 million euros

April 24 Galapagos NV:

* Announces on Friday the closing of public offering of 4,312,500 American Depositary Shares, at a price of $90.00 per American Depositary share, for gross proceeds of 363.9 million euros ($394.4 million)

* This includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional American Depositary Shares

* All of the American Depositary Shares were offered by Galapagos

($1 = 0.9228 euros)