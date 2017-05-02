BRIEF-SE Swiss Estates AG FY net loss at CHF 1.743 mln

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
May 2 SE Swiss Estates AG:
* Said on Friday FY net rental income 5.352 million Swiss francs ($5.38 million), operating profit 2.216 million francs, profit before tax -1.613 million francs, net profit -1.743 francs
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).