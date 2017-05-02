版本:
BRIEF-SE Swiss Estates AG FY net loss at CHF 1.743 mln

May 2 SE Swiss Estates AG:

* Said on Friday FY net rental income 5.352 million Swiss francs ($5.38 million), operating profit 2.216 million francs, profit before tax -1.613 million francs, net profit -1.743 francs

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9951 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
