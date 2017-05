May 2 RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG:

* Said on Saturday generated FY 2016 revenues of 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,069.32) and a net result of minus 16.8 million Swiss francs (including 14.6 million Swiss francs of impairment charges),compared to revenues of zero a net result of minus 81,000 Swiss francs for the year ended 31 December 2015

Source text - bit.ly/2p0wb2G

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9954 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)