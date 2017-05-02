BRIEF-Parmalat unit acquires two companies in the United States

May 2 Parmalat:

* Its LAG Holding Inc. subsidiary acquired two companies operating in the dairy sector in the United States of America

* The enterprise value of the acquired business was set at about $130 million and the acquisition has been entirely financed with internal resources

* In 2016 the two companies had net revenue of about $55 million

