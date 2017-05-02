版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 14:56 BJT

BRIEF-Parmalat unit acquires two companies in the United States

May 2 Parmalat:

* Its LAG Holding Inc. subsidiary acquired two companies operating in the dairy sector in the United States of America

* The enterprise value of the acquired business was set at about $130 million and the acquisition has been entirely financed with internal resources

* In 2016 the two companies had net revenue of about $55 million

Source text: bit.ly/2pqNMEz

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐