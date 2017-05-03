BRIEF-Schaffner Holding appoints Marc Aeschlimann CEO

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
May 3 Schaffner Holding AG:
* Has appointed Marc Aeschlimann CEO of the Schaffner Group
* He will take up this position on 1 Nov. 2017 at the latest.
* Until Marc Aeschlimann takes over operational management of the Schaffner Group, Kurt Ledermann, CFO and interim CEO, will ensure the continuity of Group management.
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).