版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 12:34 BJT

BRIEF-Schaffner Holding appoints Marc Aeschlimann CEO

May 3 Schaffner Holding AG:

* Has appointed Marc Aeschlimann CEO of the Schaffner Group

* He will take up this position on 1 Nov. 2017 at the latest.

* Until Marc Aeschlimann takes over operational management of the Schaffner Group, Kurt Ledermann, CFO and interim CEO, will ensure the continuity of Group management.

