BRIEF-Panalpina to acquire Kenyan freight forwarder, Air Connection

May 3 Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG :

* Said on Tuesday is to acquire Air Connection, a Kenya-based forwarder specialized in the export of flowers and vegetables

* Panalpina will acquire the family-owned Kenyan company Air Connection, subject to conditions

* The companies reached a respective agreement on May 2, 2017

* The companies have agreed not to disclose any financial details of the deal

