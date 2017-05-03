BRIEF-Panalpina to acquire Kenyan freight forwarder, Air Connection

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
May 3 Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG :
* Said on Tuesday is to acquire Air Connection, a Kenya-based forwarder specialized in the export of flowers and vegetables
* Panalpina will acquire the family-owned Kenyan company Air Connection, subject to conditions
* The companies reached a respective agreement on May 2, 2017
* The companies have agreed not to disclose any financial details of the deal
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).