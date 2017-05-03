版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 13:14 BJT

BRIEF-Sandpiper Digital Payments says payment solutions AG applies for insolvency

May 3 (Reuters) Sandpiper Digital Payments AG :

* Said on Tuesday that its portfolio company, payment solutions AG, is planning to announce insolvency at the Amtsgericht Hamburg this week

