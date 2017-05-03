BRIEF-Iberdrola to build wind farm for Apple

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Iberdrola SA:
* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States
* The 200 MW wind farm will be built between 2018 and 2020
* The planned investment in the facility amounts to $300 million
* Iberdrola will be the owner and operator of the wind farm and the energy generated during the next 20 years will be supplied to Apple
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.