BRIEF-Schaffner Holding H1 net profit improves to 4.2 mln Swiss francs

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
May 11 SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG:
* IN H1 2016/17, INCREASED ITS NET SALES COMPARED WITH THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR BY 2.2 PCT TO CHF 94.6 MILLION (H1 2015/16: CHF 92.6 MILLION)
* H1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) ROSE SUBSTANTIALLY TO CHF 6.0 MILLION (H1 2015/16: CHF 1.6 MILLION)
* H1 NET PROFIT IMPROVED TO CHF 4.2 MILLION (H1 2015/16: CHF 0.4 MILLION)
* CONFIDENT OF CONTINUING ITS RECOVERY AND EXCEEDING THE RESULTS OF THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2016/17
* FOLLOWING THE TURNAROUND OF THE POWER MAGNETICS DIVISION, SCHAFFNER LOOKS FORWARD TO ACHIEVING ITS MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS, WITH ORGANIC GROWTH OF >5% AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF >8%
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.
* Dollar reaches three-week highs against euro, yen * Top Republicans talks up chances of U.S. tax reform in 2017 * Sterling drops after BoE's Carney cools rate-hike bets * Fed's Dudley sees U.S. wages, inflation rebounding (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar hit a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling