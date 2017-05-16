British government is due to sell down its final stake in Lloyds - sources

LONDON May 16 The British government is due to
announce the sale of its remaining stake in Lloyds Banking
Group on Wednesday, the first lender to fully repay its
state bailout in a landmark moment for the recovery of Britain's
banking sector.
Britain spent more than 20 billion pounds ($26
billion)rescuing Lloyds during the global financial crisis of
2007-9, leaving the government with a 43 percent shareholding,
which has been sold back into the market over the last five
years.
UK Financial Investments, which manages the government's
stake in the lender, is expected to announce the sale of the
last remaining under one percent stake in the bank to markets on
Wednesday morning, two sources said on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the bank was not immediately available
for comment.
($1 = 0.7744 pounds)
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Kirstin Ridley)