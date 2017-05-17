CORRECTED-Apple marketing dual-tranche euro benchmark

(Corrects marketing range for 12-year)

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple Inc is marketing a dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond, according to a lead bank.

Initial price thoughts for an eight-year maturity are mid-swaps plus 45/50bp and for a 12-year are mid-swaps plus 60/65bp.

Apple, rated Aa1/AA+ (both stable), mandated Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Deutsche Bank as bookrunners.

(Reporting by Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)