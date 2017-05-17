CORRECTED-Apple marketing dual-tranche euro benchmark

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
(Corrects marketing range for 12-year)
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple Inc is marketing a dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond, according to a lead bank.
Initial price thoughts for an eight-year maturity are mid-swaps plus 45/50bp and for a 12-year are mid-swaps plus 60/65bp.
Apple, rated Aa1/AA+ (both stable), mandated Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Deutsche Bank as bookrunners.
(Reporting by Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.