CORRECTED-Apple marketing dual-tranche euro benchmark

LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple Inc is marketing a dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond, according to a lead bank.

Initial price thoughts for an eight-year maturity are mid-swaps plus 45/50bp and for a 12-year are mid-swaps plus 60/65bp.

Apple, rated Aa1/AA+ (both stable), mandated Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Deutsche Bank as bookrunners.

(Reporting by Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)
