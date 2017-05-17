版本:
UK Supreme Court awards £5bn to Lehman Europe claimants

LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years. (Writing by Chris Spink)
