BRIEF-Superior raises price in tender for Uniwheels shares to 247.87 zloty/shr

May 18 Uniwheels AG:

* SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (SUPERIOR) INCREASES THE PRICE FOR UNIWHEELS SHARES IN THE TENDER TO 247.87 ZLOTYS FROM 236.07 ZLOTYS PER SHARE, IT WAS SAID IN A STATEMENT ON THURSDAY

* EARLIER ON IN MARCH, SUPERIOR RAISED THE PRICE FOR UNIWHEELS SHARES TO 236.07 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FROM 235.83 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FOR SHARES PURCHASED FROM ENTITIES OTHER THAT UNIWHEELS HOLDING MALTA

* THE PRICE FOR SHARES OWNED BY UNIWHEELS HOLDING MALTA HAS NOT CHANGED AND THE SHARES WILL BE ACQUIRED FOR 226.50 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

