CORRECTED-BUZZ-VIEW FROM THE BUYSIDE-Washington uncertainty bolsters case for domestic European stocks - Manning & Napier

LONDON May 18 ** "Deteriorating" political
environment in Washington combined with increasing tightening in
China imply "external demand for Europe might be getting as good
as it gets", Jeff Donlon, managing director of global strategies
at Manning & Napier, says
** Donlon honing in on stocks driven by domestic European
factors as a result
** France and Germany are PM's preferred European markets
due to strong fundamentals and risk premiums coming down after
French election
** Macron victory in France led Donlon to focus on companies
that could benefit from labour and tax reform, with big French
labour force and high tax contribution
** Sees Orpea, Sopra Steria, Vinci, St Gobain, Alten, Altran
as benefiting, increasing holdings in these since March
** Been "warming up to" European banks, particularly
French and German banks
** UK strategy is opposite of EU strategy: avoiding
domestic-facing UK stocks due to increasing pressures on
consumer spending, instead preferring stocks with external sales
and exposure outside the EU
** UK holdings include Croda, Ashtead, Reckitt Benckiser
** Hunting for opportunities in consumer discretionary and
IT stocks in Europe
** Holds tech companies he thinks will benefit from rising
geopolitical tensions, cyberattacks such as the recent
ransomware attack. Network security firm Sophos and
defense and security company Qinetiq among holdings