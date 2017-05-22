版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 22日 星期一 14:00 BJT

BRIEF-Partners Group to acquire SPi Global

May 22 PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG:

* PARTNERS GROUP HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE SPI GLOBAL, A PROVIDER OF OUTSOURCED SERVICES TO EDUCATION, SCIENCE, TECHNICAL AND MEDICAL RESEARCH PUBLISHERS WORLDWIDE, ON BEHALF OF ITS CLIENTS

* THE COMPANY IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS ASIA III IN A TRANSACTION THAT VALUES SPI AT USD 330 MILLION

* FOLLOWING THE TRANSACTION, THREE SENIOR PARTNERS GROUP EXECUTIVES WILL JOIN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT SPI

