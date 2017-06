BRIEF-Bell buys 49 pct stake in Hilcona Group to become sole owner

May 30 BELL AG:

* IS BUYING THE BLOCK OF HILCONA SHARES HELD BY THE TONI HILTI FAMILY TRUST TO BECOME THE SOLE OWNER OF THE HILCONA GROUP

* TONI HILTI FAMILY TRUST (THF) IS TRANSFERRING ITS STAKE OF 49 % IN HILCONA TO THE BELL FOOD GROUP

* THE TRANSACTION WILL BE EXECUTED RETROACTIVELY TO JANUARY 2017, SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE RELEVANT COMPETITION AUTHORITIES

* THE PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO KEEP THE DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTION CONFIDENTIAL

* IS INVESTING EUR 30 MILLION IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW PRODUCTION PLANT FOR CONVENIENCE PRODUCTS IN MARCHTRENK IN THE VICINITY OF LINZ IN AUSTRIA, OFFERING JOBS FOR SOME 100 EMPLOYEES

