版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 31日 星期三 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Oncology Venture Sweden to get patent in U.S. for response predictor for anti-cancer drug Irofulven

May 31 ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD BEEN INFORMED BY US PATENT OFFICE THAT IT WILL ALLOW THE CLAIMS IN A PATENT APPLICATION FOR A RESPONSE PREDICTOR FOR ONCOLOGY VENTURES ANTICANCER DRUG IROFULVEN

* A PATENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE US PATENT OFFICE IN THE NEAR FUTURE

Source text: bit.ly/2rTyMkQ

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐