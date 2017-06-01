版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 1日 星期四 14:42 BJT

BRIEF-ISS A/S expects a scope reduction with HP Enterprise

June 1 ISS A/S:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY LOOSES SERVICE CONTRACT WITH SPIN-OFF AND MERGER COMPANY DXC TECHNOLOGY

* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* EXPECTS NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2017 RESULTS

* UNCERTAINTIES ABOUT THE SCOPE OF SERVICES AND THE ASSOCIATED REVENUES THAT ISS WILL RETAIN AS WELL AS THE TIMING OF THE SCOPE REDUCTION

Source text: bit.ly/2spSGR5

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐