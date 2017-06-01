BRIEF-ISS A/S expects a scope reduction with HP Enterprise

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 1 ISS A/S:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY LOOSES SERVICE CONTRACT WITH SPIN-OFF AND MERGER COMPANY DXC TECHNOLOGY
* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED
* EXPECTS NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2017 RESULTS
* UNCERTAINTIES ABOUT THE SCOPE OF SERVICES AND THE ASSOCIATED REVENUES THAT ISS WILL RETAIN AS WELL AS THE TIMING OF THE SCOPE REDUCTION
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.