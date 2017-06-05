版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 5日 星期一 16:32 BJT

BRIEF-Hoteles City Express appoints new CFO

June 5 HOTELES CITY EXPRESS SAB DE CV :

* SAID ON SUNDAY APPOINTS PAUL SMITH MARQUEZ NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER

